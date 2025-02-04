There’s something about the sound of a marching band that hits differently when you’re an HBCU alum. For Loreal Sarkisian, the First Lady of the Texas Longhorns and a proud North Carolina A&T graduate, the connection to her alma mater runs deeper than just school spirit.

Recently, Loreal shared a piece of her heart on Instagram during the 2025 Honda Battle of the Bands at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The event, which brought together six of the fiercest HBCU marching bands for a showdown, had one matchup that caught her full attention A&M’s Maroon and White Band versus NCAT’s legendary Blue and Gold Marching Machine. Her caption said it all: two simple words “Aggie Pride.”

If you’ve ever spent time with an NCAT student or alum, you’ve probably heard that phrase echoing around you. But “Aggie Pride” isn’t just a slogan; it’s a powerful symbol of excellence, community, and legacy”. The phrase, which is newer in the university’s rich history, speaks to something much deeper. Some say it connects to NCAT’s agricultural roots, while others believe it reflects the university’s commitment to achievement, captured in the acronym AGGIE: Achieve Great Goals In Everything. Either way, it’s a reminder to the world that Aggies are built for greatness.

That spirit was on full display at the Honda Battle of the Bands, where NCAT’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine took the field with a tribute to the 2002 classic Drumline. The movie, starring Nick Cannon and Orlando Jones, opened the world’s eyes to the unmatched energy of HBCU bands. And to add to the magic, Orlando Jones was there in the stands at SoFi Stadium, vibing to the performance with the rest of the crowd.

NCAT’s Blue and Gold Marching Machine is no ordinary band—it’s a powerhouse. Under the direction of Dr. Kenneth Ruff, BGMM has earned its spot among the top HBCU bands in the nation. Their list of accomplishments speaks volumes. Just this year, they performed at the Rose Parade, dazzled audiences on New Year’s Day, and took home the ESPN Division I Band of the Year title. They've also rocked the Red Lobster Band of the Year Battle in Atlanta and continue to dominate at the Honda Battle of the Bands year after year.

When Loreal posted “Aggie Pride,” it wasn’t just about repping her alma mater, it was about honoring a legacy of Black excellence, discipline, and unforgettable performances. North Carolina A&T is more than just home to one of the top bands in the nation. It’s the largest HBCU in the country for the 11th year in a row. NCAT doesn’t just produce star athletes; it has a legacy of sending top talent to the NFL, including Carolina Panthers running back Tarik Cohen and Detroit Lions executive Brad Holmes. Robert “Stonewall” Jackson broke barriers as the first HBCU player drafted into the NFL in 1977, and Dwaine Board solidified his legacy with four Super Bowl rings with the San Francisco 49ers.

HBCU band culture is more than music; it’s an experience like no other. The Honda Battle of the Bands is a massive family reunion, where students, alumni, and fans unite to celebrate Black excellence and tradition. Whether you're a first-year student or a proud alum like Loreal Sarkisian, these events remind us why HBCUs are so special.

So, the next time you hear someone shout “Aggie Pride,” know it’s not just a chant. It’s a way of life.