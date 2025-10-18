Not even half a season into his tenure at Prairie View A&M, Tremaine Jackson's name is circulating in FBS coaching conversations. Last Sunday, UAB fired head coach Trent Dilfer after an unfortunate 2-4 start as well as a 53-33 loss to Florida Atlantic. Also of note, Dilfer's UAB escaped Alabama State in the season opener for both squads, winning a high-scoring 52-42 game.

There have been several names that have been thrown out in the coaching search over the past few days, but The Athletic’s Chris Vannini, in a recent article, mentioned Jackson as a “name to watch out for.” While it doesn't indicate that there is definitive interest or if there has been any contact, it is certainly an interesting proposition.

Jackson boasts an impressive resume and record thus far in his first season at Prairie View A&M. Heading into today's matchup against Southern University, his Panthers are 4-2 and 3-0 in conference. A win over Southern opens up a path for Prairie View A&M to further control their destiny in a bid to win the SWAC West, but possibly a proof-of-concept of his ability to do quick and effective program rebuilds.

Before Prairie View A&M, Jackson was the head coach of Valdosta State. He was the first black coach of the D2 power and led the program to great heights in his three seasons with the program. Under his leadership, the Blazers advanced through the playoffs last season with commanding wins, including defeats of HBCU powerhouses Miles College and Virginia Union en route to the national championship. In his last game with the program, Valdosta State lost to Ferris State in the D2 National Championship.

Known for his defensive expertise, Jackson first made his mark as a player and coach at Texas Southern University, where he was part of the Tigers' 2010 SWAC Championship team. That year, Texas Southern led the nation in total defense, sacks, and tackles for loss—setting the stage for Jackson’s coaching rise.

But, for now, Jackson looks to lead his team to victory over the reigning SWAC West Champion Southern University Jaguars. The matchup kicks off at 5 PM EST and will be broadcast on HBCU Go.