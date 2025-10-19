Legendary comedian Katt Williams has received an immense honor, receiving a doctorate in Humane Letters from Fairfield, Alabama-based HBCU Miles College. Williams received the honor on Thursday.

“It’s not every day that people get an honorary doctorate,” said Miles President Bobbie Knight in her introduction of Williams, per AL.com. “It’s because of you and what you have done, and we just want to show you how much we appreciate you and recognize you for the work you have done.”

The honorary doctorate comes as Katt Williams has announced that he's launching a movie studio, purchasing the former Fort McClellan property in 2024. Per Williams via Alabama News Central, he has Tyler Perry-esque ambitions.

“It’s just not fair to put all that pressure on Tyler Perry. He can only do so much,” Williams said, emphasizing the need for more creators in the industry to step up and build similar infrastructure.

AL.com indicates that Miles College has entered a partnership to work with Williams and his studio once it officially opens.

“President Knight’s vision is to integrate AI into every facet of the institution, and this opportunity to partner with Katt Williams advances that vision. Specifically, aligning with his studio development and plan in Anniston creates career ladders and provides real-world learning for our student entrepreneurs,” said Chuck Faush, Miles’ chief innovation and growth officer, in an exclusive quote obtained by AL.com.

Williams is known for his brash and audacious comedy, receiving viral acclaim for his wide-ranging three-hour interview with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay podcast in January 2024.