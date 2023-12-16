Steve Sarkisian is the head football coach for the University of Texas. Let's meet Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian.

Steve Sarkisian's wife is Loreal Sarkisian. The couple tied the knot in 2020, making Loreal the second wife of Steve's life.

Steve Sarkisian is the head football coach at the University of Texas, leading the Longhorns to their first College Football Playoff. The University of Texas will face the University of Washington in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Who is Steve Sarkisian?

Steve played two seasons at BYU, going 12-1 with 4,027 passing yards and 33 touchdowns during the regular season. He led the NCAA with a 173.6 passer rating. He was the WAC Offensive Player of the Year and second-team All-American.

Steve played professionally for three seasons in the Canadian Football League. He couldn't replicate the success of his college career, as he ended his playing career after a 3-15 season in 1999.

Steve spent three seasons at USC as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach. In 2004, Steve became the quarterbacks coach for the Oakland Raiders before eventually becoming the offensive coordinator.

He returned to USC with an elevated role, eventually becoming the offensive coordinator in 2007. Steve had his first head-coaching role in 2008 when the Washington Huskies hired him. In 2013, Steve became head coach of USC, returning to the school for the third time.

After an incident where he showed up to practice allegedly intoxicated, USC fired him. Nick Saban brought him in as an analyst at the University of Alabama, eventually landing him a job as offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons and back to Alabama. On Jan. 2, 2021, Texas made him their head coach.

Steve was formerly married to Stephanie Sarkisian. The couple tied the knot in 1997 before Steve started his CFL career. They had three children together: Ashley, Taylor, and Brady. After 18 years of marriage, the couple divorced in April 2015.

Who is Loreal Sarkisian?

Loreal is the current wife of Steve Sarkisian. She was born on Oct. 12, 1985, in Tallahassee, Fla. The University of Texas fans fondly call her the “First Lady of Texas Football.”

She is a former collegiate track star. She clocked sub-13-second times in the 100-meter hurdles and tried to qualify for the Olympics in 2012. Loreal was also a coach at USC.

“It was important to me to round out a balanced staff for the USC program, and Loreal is a perfect complement for the staff we have in place,” said Director of Track & Field Caryl Smith Gilbert on Loreal's USC staff profile. “Loreal brings with her excitement and positive energy to the program and is an up-and-coming coach with a bright future. She will assist in all areas of the program.”

She now helps care for the Longhorn football players off the field.

“We're here to use our gifts and talents to serve others. It comes naturally to me because of all that Mom and Dad did. That's what I know. That's who I am. I want to make sure they know that we are here for them past football.” Loreal told Tribeza, an online fashion website.

Loreal volunteered for many nonprofit organizations and schools and helped raise awareness for special causes such as Breast Cancer and AIDS. She has continued her philanthropy by spearheading the USC Track and field team community efforts since her arrival on campus.

Nevertheless, this is all we know about Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal Sarkisian.