Tennessee State celebrated their homecoming with a decisive victory over Howard University, winning 24-7 for the second consecutive year against the Bison. The win was a huge boost for the Tigers, snapping a five-game losing streak that dated back to their Week One victory over North Carolina A&T. Meanwhile, the loss compounded Howard's recent struggles, marking their fourth straight defeat since their huge win over rival Hampton in the Truth and Service Classic.

Tennessee State was consistent throughout the Saturday afternoon contest, scoring touchdowns in the first, second, and third quarters. Howard managed to briefly tie the game at 7-7 in the second quarter following a two-yard run by Anthony Reagan Jr., which capped a nine-play, 32-yard drive. However, Tennessee State quickly regained control and ultimately clinched the 24-7 victory.

Howard University’s offense, which appeared to be finding its stride in earlier weeks, looked out of sorts. Quarterback Tyriq Starks struggled, finishing the game with 116 yards, two interceptions, on 14-27 passing. The running attack was largely ineffective, yielding only 67 yards and one touchdown for the entire team.

On the other side, Tennessee State saw amazing productivity from quarterback Byron McNair. McNair was highly effective, finishing the game 18-22, passing for 174 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring was well-distributed among his receivers: Devaughn Slaughter led the group, catching seven receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown. Snap Reed also contributed a touchdown, finishing with three receptions for 22 yards, while Connor Ruth had one reception for six yards and one touchdown.

The Tennessee State defense disrupted Howard’s offensive flow primarily by forcing turnovers. Micah Gray recorded two interceptions for the Tigers, highlighting the struggles of the Bison's passing game. The victory gives the Tigers a crucial building block for success as they head back into conference play, facing Western Illinois on October 25th.

Meanwhile, Howard University looks to regroup from its struggles as it starts MEAC play to conclude the season. They must work to reverse their three-game skid as they head into next week's Homecoming festivities against Morgan State.