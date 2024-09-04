Nika Mühl, the former UConn women’s basketball standout and now a rookie with the Seattle Storm, is embracing her transition to the WNBA with gratitude and patience. Mühl, who has played limited minutes since joining the team, expressed how fortunate she feels to be part of the elite group of athletes in the league after her return as a professional athlete to Mohegan Sun Arena. The last time Mühl played basketball at Mohegan Sun was when UConn clinched the Big East title. The Storm defeated the Connecticut Sun 71-64 there on Tuesday.

“Our coach reminds us every day, ‘You're one of 144,’” Mühl said, as reported by Maggie Vanoni of CT Insider. “That's not a lot of spots for the amount of talent and the amount of hardworking women that are in this league and not in this league at this moment. So just reminding myself every morning, when I wake up, that even though I don't get many minutes, it's still a huge blessing to be a part of this program, especially being a part of Seattle Storm.

“I'm lucky that I get to wake up every day and go to practice and play with these women and just compete and work hard and have these coaches that are gonna teach me so many things.”

Her journey from college to the professional stage hasn’t been without its challenges. Mühl's WNBA debut was delayed due to visa issues, causing her to miss the first four games of the season. Since then, she has appeared in 12 of the team’s 27 games, averaging just 2.6 minutes per game. However, Mühl’s focus isn’t solely on her time on the court. She is committed to improving her game by learning from veterans, watching film and staying prepared for when her number is called.

Nika Mühl was selected 14th in the draft by the Storm

Selected 14th overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, Mühl has impressed her coaches and teammates with her work ethic and readiness to contribute. Jewell Loyd, a six-time All-Star, praised Mühl’s dedication, noting that her preparation and willingness to learn will set her up for long-term success in the league.

“She works her a** off. She’s one of the hardest workers on this team,” Loyd said.

Mühl has maintained positive attitude about her yuong WNBA journey. While her playing time may not yet match that of other rookies such as Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, her and commitment to improvement have earned her respect within the Storm organization. Looking ahead, Mühl is eager to continue growing as a player and believes her upcoming stint overseas in Turkey will further accelerate her development.

“I’m just enjoying the process. This is my journey, and that’s how it’s supposed to be,” Mühl said.

In attendance at the Storm-Sun game was one of Mühl’s former UConn teammates, Huskies star Paige Bueckers, who was sporting a Mühl Storm jersey in support.

“Usually, I'm in the stands with my girls watching the game, so it was kind of like a weird feeling now being on the court and seeing them in the stands,” Mühl said. “So, it's like, super weird, but I love it.”