The Seattle Storm have undergone a few changes this offseason. They were part of a blockbuster trade that sent franchise star Jewel Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces. In return the Storm received the No. 2 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Los Angeles Sparks. But any excitement for the Storm’s 2025 WNBA season was dashed this week with bad injury news regarding Jordan Horston.

While playing at Athletes Unlimited, Jordan Horston suffered an ACL injury that will sidelined her for the entirety of the Storm’s 2025 season, as per Circling Seattle Sports. The official Storm social media page posted a message in support of Horston.

The news is a major blow to the Storm who were probably looking forward to another big leap from the third-year forward. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft, Horston had emerged as a legitimate building block for the future, as well as a being a player who can help win now.

Just like her rookie season in 2023, Horston alternated last season between the starting lineup and coming off the bench.

She only missed one game in 2024, appearing in 39 games with 14 starts, at a little over 22 minutes per game. She averaged 6.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 49.3 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Horston finished in the top five in both the Most Improved Player voting and the Sixth Player of the Year voting.

This offseason, Horston had been playing at Athletes Unlimited, a domestic league in its fourth year. It’s designed as an alternative to WNBA players going overseas, as well as an opportunity for non-WNBA players to showcase their talent in hopes of receiving a training camp invite.

The Storm recently made a splash in WNBA free agency, re-signing Gabby Williams on a one-year contract, and bringing back former Storm guard Alysha Clark.