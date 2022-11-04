Stranger Things Immersive Watch Party in Roblox

Roblox will host an Immersive Watch Party for Stranger Things Day starting at November 6, 11AM PT until November 13, 11:59PM PT. here’s how you can get involved and watch the celebrations. Every November 6th is Stranger Things Day due to it being a significant date since that was the day Will Briers disappeared and entered the Upside Down for the first time in Stranger Things. There will be screening of the final episodes of Season 4 all over USA. So how about the fans around the world of the hit Netflix series?

One way of reliving the final episodes of Season 4 in an immersive watch party is logging in to Roblox! While enjoying a watch party in a virtual world, you get to interact with other fans in the game, as well as the world itself. You can dress up in a stranger things getup with collectible Stranger Things cosmetics like a waffle backpack, an 80s bike, and Max’s walkman.

Here’s a trailer for Stranger Things Day on Roblox:

There are also events to look out for, not only the Watch Party itself! The event will also feature the following events:



Kick off! – 12AM PT

New Photo Drop 001 – 8AM PT

Prepare to be Puzzled – 10AM PT

Roblox Watch Party – 11AM PT

New Photo Drop 002 – 12PM PT

Headsets on – 1PM PT

Superfan Trivia w/ Special Guest – 2PM PT

Merch Hour – 3PM PT

Super Secret, Be There – 4PM PT





Be sure to check out the watch party for Stranger Things 4 on November 6, that is only 2 days away!

