Stray might be coming to Xbox soon

Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

Stray might be coming to Xbox consoles soon, with a release date looking likely to be announced sooner than later.

The former PlayStation exclusive might soon stray from home and arrive in an entirely new console environment, as it’s heavily rumored that the 2022 Game of the Year candidate is headed to Xbox One and Xbox Series X soon. This speculation came when Stray was listed as one of the most recent ratings of ESRB on its website, marking the game as available for the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X. ESRB has since retracted the listing, probably to dissuade the rumors.

Whether or not the game arrives on Xbox soon, Stray is definitely a game people would be pleased to experience. The game is a single-player, linear narrative experience where players take on the character of a stray cat that gets lost in a robot city, looking for a way back home. The player then gets to know more about the mysterious city they found themselves in, exploring its streets and sewers, and learning about the stories and lives of its robot denizens. It currently has a score of 83 on Metacritic for PS5, and 82 on PC.

The game appearing on PS+ early on its life cycle made it available for many players, and now an opportunity arises for both Annapurna Interactive and BlueTwelve Studios to bring their beloved game to Xbox Game Pass as well when Stray in fact gets a release on Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Meanwhile, Stray is still available on PC through Steam.