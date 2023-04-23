Franz has been writing about esports and video games for a decade and has been with ClutchPoints since 2020. He also has a background in esports events project management. On his free time, he also makes video game and pop culture-related content as Neutral Gaming.

The upcoming action-adventure game Strayed Lights will feature fluid combat in a highly atmospheric game. Here’s everything you need to know about Strayed Lights, including its release date, gameplay, story, and details.

Strayed Lights Release Date: April 25, 2023

Strayed Lights is coming out on April 25, 2023, on the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5, and on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game is developed and published by Embers.

Gameplay

Strayed Lights is an action-adventure game that gives heavy focus on adaptability in the middle of the battle and knowing how to exploit the weakness of your enemies. All fights will give the player a hard time if they don’t adapt to what’s supposed to be fast-paced battles, as each enemy has a weakness that the player can find and exploit. Players will have to switch between orange and blue light depending on the opponent’s state to allow them to block their hits and make their attacks effective. With this power, players will be able to beat gigantic monsters that are many times the size of the player character. Parry enough attacks, and the player will be able to absorb the energy of the enemy and use that very energy to vanquish their foes with an ultra-energy attack that leads to vivid and colorful finishers.

Story

In Strayed Lights, players take control of a tiny, growing light seeking transcendence. Players get to explore a land of otherworldly ruins and glowing trees, where entities of flickering lights and luminescent shadows reside. While they do, they are chased by enormous monsters that give players intense boss fights against gigantic shadow creatures that they can only overcome with wit, cunning, and quick reaction rate.

For more gaming and esports news and updates, stick with us here at ClutchPoints Gaming.