Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Succession season 4 episode 3 hasn’t even passed the 15-minute mark yet and something happens that’ll forever change the trajectory of this HBO series. While earlier seasons have focused on Logan Roy’s attempt to consolidate his power, even with time against him, and his children trying to take what their father has built, the latest installment turns things over without any warning at all.

In the latest episode of Succession, Logan Roy passes away just as he and his team were traveling to Sweden. His children, meanwhile, come together to celebrate Connor’s wedding to Willa on a yacht. What follows is a revelation for the four Roy kids as they try to handle the passing of their father in the best way they can. Roman is a neurotic mess, Kendal tries to stay on top of things, Shiv pushes back on how she feels about Logan, while Connor does his best to push through with his wedding.

As this is happening, Tom, Frank, Karolina, and Karl try to infuse some sort of order to what just happened to Logan as a means to stabilize the impending impact of Logan’s death on Waystar Royco. The Roy kids, meanwhile, do the same in order for them to be inserted positively into the narrative after the struggles they’ve had with their father. In the end, the seeds for a massive battle are planted in Succession season 4 episode 3, with the Roy kids on one side and Logan’s trusted senior officials on the other. The prize, so it seems, is the control of Waystar Royco and everything Logan built during his lifetime.

As expected, the shocking twist turned social media on its head as it came out of nowhere.

Is this #Succession episode about to traumatize us all pic.twitter.com/JnI8HhhB3Q — Wasi (@iWasii) April 10, 2023

Every show that will be competing against SUCCESSION in literally any category at this year’s Emmys after watching this episode: #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/TJ4VCFHEQx — loose juice (@greenlife497) April 10, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO JUST GO TO BED AFTER THAT #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/3WeytaIrrL — Kyle (obsessed with Succession) Sandino (@KyleSandino) April 10, 2023

I don't even know what to say… Connor broken my heart again 😭😭😭😭#Succession#SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/cTfr92OZSH — Karen (@BlackWidow_221B) April 10, 2023

What a fucking rush. Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong all deserve Emmys for this episode. I wasn't ready for this episode. #Succession #SuccessionHBO pic.twitter.com/Olwg5qra0C — aon (@aonassad9) April 10, 2023

Me in front of my TV watching this episode of #Succession pic.twitter.com/wMfNU4JGZx — Oluwajomiloju (@JomiAdeniran) April 10, 2023

After getting personal with Logan in the previous episode and getting Pierce during the season opener, all eyes will be on Roman, Shiv, and Kendall as they navigate through the death of their father. Stay tuned in the coming weeks to see how this event unfolds on HBO Max.