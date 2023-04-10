Julio just revived his love for trading cards, which had been on hiatus since 1999. Using his degree in Journalism and an unbridled passion to learn how the card industry works, he churns out the latest news and opinion pieces about the hobby. He also possesses a treasure trove of knowledge on all things comics.

Last week’s episode concluded with Roman meeting Logan Roy behind the back of his siblings, Kendall and Shiv. As the elder Roy seeks to make himself relevant again via ATN, the Roy kids are making sure that they’ll have a stronger hand sooner than later. We take a look at this Succession season 4 episode 3 ending explained to find out what happened between Roman and Logan, and how it’s going to affect the former’s plan with Shiv and Kendall.

Succession season 4 episode 3 ending explained

In this Succession season 4 episode 3 recap, we see Roman taking a call from Logan and finding out he won’t be attending Connor’s wedding. The Waystar Royco owner also told his son that Gerri Kellman will soon be fired and Roman is going to replace her.

Over at Connor and Willa’s wedding celebration, Greg gets a call from Tom about not bringing Kerry to the occasion as his date just as he’s about to go to Sweden for a business trip. Logan arrives at the tarmac and finds out from Tom that Matsson is playing tough about their deal. Right before they leave, he informs a subordinate that Gerri is on her way out and all the necessary preparations must be made.

After being suspiciously anxious around Shiv, Roman takes a call from Tom and tells him that he hasn’t fired Gerri yet. He approaches Logan’s subordinate and tells her that she’s being let go by Logan right before the whole wedding party starts to board the yacht. He then calls his father, asking him to call back as soon as possible. As this is happening, Connor talks to the wedding coordinators and tells them that the cake can be displayed, but not served.

Kendall arrives shortly after to get Roman as the pair greet Willa. The brothers tell her about Connor’s fixation with the cake, saying that their father used to feed it to his mother at a mental institute to calm her down. They leave the bride-to-be as Kendal speaks to Shiv about Logan going to Sweden and Roman. Greg comes around and speaks to the three, a quick meeting they quickly brush off to see Connor at the yacht’s private suite. Roman takes another call from Tom and discovers that Logan is very sick while on their plane trip to Sweden. Tom brings the phone near to an unconscious Logan’s ear and urges the children to speak as it might be the last time they might do so.

Roman and Kendall speak to Logan and implore him to live. After saying he loves his dad, Kendall hands the phone to Roman to find Shiv. She then talks to an unresponsive Logan and tells him she won’t know what to do if he passes away. Tom takes the phone and tells there three that they’re turning the plane around to go home.

With the three on their own, the Roy kids talk about what happened to Logan and decide to tell Connor. They all proceed to a private room and try to discuss what they know about the situation. Meanwhile, Logan’s team on the plan discuss the recent events and what they should do from that point on. Tom steps into a private room to call Greg and inform him what happened to the Waystar Royco owner. He then tells Greg to go to delete a folder on his office computer and people should know how he was there for Logan in his final moments.

Back in their private room, Kendall takes a call from Tom and tells everyone present that Logan has stopped receiving CPR. Acting as a liaison for Logan’s team on the plane, Hugo then tells Roman, Shiv, and Kendall that Tom and the others are drafting a statement to the media. After a few minutes, Hugo and Gerri arrive to check on Logan’s children. Shiv puts out the idea of delaying the plane’s landing as it will prevent the company’s stock from plunging once Logan’s death has been made public. Once Hugo and Gerri leave, Kendall tries to talk some sense into his siblings that whatever they do from that point forward, they can be misunderstood to their detriment.

Meanwhile, Connor speaks to Willa privately about canceling their wedding. She assures Logan’s eldest son that she’s not walking away, even with the Waystar Royco owner gone. As this is happening, Karolina informs the kids that a reporter has found out about Logan’s status and a possible board meeting can come up if the information spreads. They agree that the statement will come from their side to help the Roy kids control the narrative of their father’s death.

Along with Hugo, Shiv, Roman, and Kendall leave the yacht to meet Logan’s plane as it landed. They meet the press to announce Logan’s demise and quickly leave after. Now on their own, the three discover Waystar Royco’s stock taking a sharp dive in the market before Roman personally checks on his father’s body. Meanwhile, Connor weds Willa as a significantly smaller audience watches. The episode ends with Logan’s body being taken away as Kendall grieves from afar.

What just happened? A Succession season 4 episode 3 recap

This Succession 4 episode 3 recap deals with a surprising twist just as the latest installment was just starting. While many viewers expected Connor’s wedding to be the episode’s primary focus, the abrupt demise of Logan Roy while traveling to meet Matsson caught everyone off-guard, specifically Roman, Shiv, and Kendall.

From there, the episode progressed into a whirlpool of emotions for the children as they try to balance their sudden loss and the future of their father’s company. With the seeds of a struggle between the kids and those interested in getting Waystar Royco being planted, it’s expected that the following episodes will deal with the fallout of Logan’s death. Until then, stay tuned to see how the final season of Succession will play out after this stunning development.