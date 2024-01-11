David Ayer claims that the 'Ayer Cut' of Suicide Squad is 'one of the best comic book movies ever made.'

David Ayer‘s Suicide Squad director's cut, aka the “Ayer Cut,” is the “best comic book movie ever?”

That's how the director himself is billing it. His DCEU film was a commercial success but a critical flop.

Suicide Squad the “best”?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ayer emphasized that he made a “great” film. He went one step further, claiming that those who saw his cut of the film called it “one of the best comic book movies ever made.”

“The people who have seen my cut have pretty much unanimously said that it's one of the best comic book movies ever made,” Ayer revealed. “If someone who's seen the cut wants to dispute that, then they can come and talk to me.

“I was pilloried, pilloried, in the media again and again over it, and then pilloried again and again in the press launch of subsequent IPs, but I kept my mouth shut for years,” he continued. “I learned that nature abhors a vacuum, and if you don’t tell your story, then somebody else will. It’s incredibly unjust, and I can’t point to a similar situation, ever. It’s mind blowing. It’s a scar, it’s a wound and it’s taken a lot out of me. It also took a lot of equity out of my career, unfairly.”

Later in the interview, Ayer revealed that “it's been radio silent,” regarding DC ever releasing the “Ayer Cut.” He's now “done pushing a rock uphill.” For now, Ayer just wants to “focus on being a great partner and making some good movies.”

2016's Suicide Squad

David Ayer's Suicide Squad starred Will Smith, Jared Leto, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, and Viola Davis.

Suicide Squad was one of the DCEU's highest-grossing films ever. It grossed nearly $750 million worldwide. However, it was panned by critics. It has a 26% score from critics (and 58%) from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was so bad, that DC enlisted James Gunn to make a sequel/reboot, The Suicide Squad. While the film didn't make nearly as much — grossing just $168 million — it did score a 90% from critics and 82% from audiences.