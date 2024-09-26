The Connecticut Sun are heading to the WNBA Semifinals after eliminating the Indiana Fever in a 2-0 sweep on Wednesday. A big reason for the Sun’s 87-81 win against the Fever was star forward Alyssa Thomas who stepped up offensively in the third quarter in particular. Following the game, Thomas spoke about her offensive mindset coming into the playoffs as per Noa Dalzell of SB Nation.

“It’s playoff time,” Thomas said. “We kind of went through a little drought. This is what I live for. The playoffs is what I’m waiting for all season long. That’s my game. . .scoring, rebounding, assisting. In that moment, my team needed me to score and that’s what I went out there and did.”

With the Sun looking to advance to the WNBA Semifinals, Thomas came out of halftime to drop ten points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. She had 12 of her team-high 19 points in the second half. But she continued to be the point forward she is with a game-high 13 assists.

Connecticut had four other players in double figures in scoring with Marina Mabrey’s 17 points, DeWanna Bonner’s 15 points and DiJonai Carrington and Veronica Burton with ten points each.

The Sun have reached the second round of the WNBA playoffs for six consecutive seasons now. They’ve been close to a WNBA title, but have yet to break through. But the team hopes that their midseason trade for Mabrey will be the difference.

They will await the winner of the series between the Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury.

Alyssa Thomas has been the Sun anchor



Where Alyssa Thomas goes, so go the Sun. The team’s franchise player, Thomas is so unique in that she’s got the size and strength of a forward but can see the floor like a guard and be an elite facilitator. Thomas holds the record for most career triple doubles.

She was selected to her fifth All-Star appearance this season, a year after finishing second in the 2023 MVP voting. Thomas appeared in all 40 games for the Sun at a little over 32 minutes per game.

She averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 62.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Thomas was originally drafted by the New York Liberty with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, but she was traded on draft night to the Sun. She’s only played for the Sun during her 11-year WNBA career.