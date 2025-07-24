The Connecticut Sun will be in action on Thursday for their first game post-All-Star break, and they will be at home against the Los Angeles Sparks. The Sun will be looking to get back in the win column as they ended the first half of the regular season on a three-game losing streak. But the Sun are hoping for reinforcements against the Sparks with a major injury update on starting guard Marina Mabrey.

Marina Mabrey is officially listed as probable on the Sun’s injury report for their upcoming game against the Sparks, the team announced. Mabrey has been sidelined for the last nine games due to an ankle injury she suffered back on June 20 against the Dallas Wings. She was able to return to the game against the Wings after the injury, but has been ruled out since.

Getting Mabrey back would be a huge boost for the Sun. The veteran guard has settled in to a strong leadership role for the young, rebuilding Sun roster. Before the season began, Mabrey had asked for a trade, but the Sun front office had denied her request. But she’s been exactly the type of leader the team has needed amid a tough year. The Sun are currently 3-19 and at the bottom of the league standings.

Prior to her injury, Mabrey had appeared in 13 games at a little over 31 minutes per game. She had been averaging a career-high 15.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists with splits of 36.5 percent shooting from the field, 29.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Mabrey initially joined the Sun via trade with the Chicago Sky at last season’s trade deadline. The No. 19 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, Mabrey has also had stints with the Los Angeles Sparks and Dallas Wings before landing with the Sky and eventually the Sun.

