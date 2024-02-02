For much of last season, the Connecticut Sun kept up in the WNBA standings as the third best team in the league alongside the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. With a star duo in Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner, one of the Sun's biggest needs in WNBA free agency was three point shooting. They were able to address that once the WNBA free agency moratorium period ended with the signing of former Sun wing Rachel Banham as per Jackie Powell of The Next.

Rachel Banham returns to the Sun after playing for the Minnesota Lynx for the past four seasons. Banham began her WNBA career with the Sun after they selected her with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 draft. She played four seasons for the Sun before being traded in a sign and trade with the Lynx ahead of the 2020 season.

Last year, Banham played in 32 games for the Lynx including one start at a little over 13 minutes per game. She averaged 5.5 points per game, 1.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists with splits of 37 percent shooting from the field, 40.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Banham will bring additional wing depth as well as consistent three point shooting to the Sun lineup. She holds a career average of 37.1 percent shooting from the three point line. Her three-point shooting has improved greatly since she last played for the Sun. Banham shot over 37 percent from the three point line during all four seasons with the Lynx.