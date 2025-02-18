The Connecticut Sun roster will look very different when the 2025 WNBA season tips-off. They lost their entire starting lineup from last season as well as their head coach Stephanie White who joined the Indiana Fever. Despite that, the Sun aren’t necessarily looking to hold a fire sale as the team recently denied Marina Mabrey’s trade request. The Sun will have a few new faces on the roster though, including former draft pick Abbey Hsu whom they signed to a contract this week, the team announced.

Abbey Hsu is the Sun’s draft pick from last season, having been selected with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft. She did not participate in training camp last season and the Sun retained her draft rights.

While the Sun social media page said the team signed Hsu to a training camp contract, the WNBA’s official transactions page noted that it was a rookie scale contract.

That’s a significant difference only in the sense that Hsu will still have to make the team out of training camp, but should she make the final roster her deal becomes a rookie contract starting at three years with a fourth-year team option.

Hsu’s addition brings the current Sun roster to 15 players. They are permitted to bring up to 18 players to training camp, and must cut down to 11 or 12 by the start of the regular season.

When the Sun selected Hsu in the 2024 WNBA Draft, it was significant in that she became the first player from Colombia to be taken in the WNBA Draft. Hsu did not join the Sun for the 2024 WNBA season, and she began her professional career with BC Namur-Capitale in Belgium.

Hsu was an Ivy League standout and had chosen to play college basketball at Colombia over offers from high-major Division 1 schools. While at Colombia, Hsu did not play during the 2020-21 season as the Ivy League opted out of NCAA Athletics amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

During Hsu’s senior season, she helped lead Colombia to the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament appearance. That season, led the Ivy League in scoring at 20.4 points, along with 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals. She shot 44.6 percent from the field, 38.8 percent from the three-point line 75.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The Sun roster heading into training camp in couple of months is filled with young prospects with potential. Hsu will be among those looking to earn a coveted roster spot.