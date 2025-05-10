Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles led the way for her team on Friday. Charles scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds for Connecticut, en route to a 94-86 win over the New York Liberty in WNBA Preseason action.

Charles also finished the game with three assists and two steals. It was the first victory for Connecticut of the preseason.

Jacy Sheldon and Olivia Nelson-Ododa also had a combined 31 points to pace the Sun past the defending WNBA champions.

Tina Charles, Jacy Sheldon, and Olivia Nelson-Ododa all dropped 15+ PTS en route to the Connecticut Sun’s first preseason dub 🔥 Charles: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST, 2 STL

Sheldon: 16 PTS, 3 3PM, 83.3 FG%

Nelson-Ododa: 15 PTS, 7 REB, 2 BLK #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/jy707rKBPj — WNBA (@WNBA) May 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Sun have big expectations for Charles this upcoming season. She agreed to return to Connecticut on a one-year contract for this campaign.

“Today marks an incredible moment in our team’s history as we welcome back one of the greatest players to every grace the WNBA,” Sun General Manager Morgan Tuck said in a statement when Charles signed. “Tina not only helped define the success of this franchise during her early years, but she also set the bar for excellence, both on and off the court.”

The Sun finished last season with 28 victories.

Tina Charles hopes to lead the Sun to a WNBA Championship

The Sun will be a force to be reckoned with if Charles can keep up that production over the course of a season. Connecticut's center played last year for the Atlanta Dream. She averaged 14.9 points per game for Atlanta.

Charles started her WNBA career with the Sun. She was drafted first overall in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She has played for several franchises over the years and racked up countless awards. Those honors include being named the WNBA Rookie of the Year in her first campaign.

The Sun center has done everything in her career but win a WNBA title. That's her goal clearly with the Sun this year, who had a great 2024 season. Connecticut lost to Minnesota in the WNBA Playoffs.

Connecticut kicks off the regular WNBA season on May 18 against the Washington Mystics.