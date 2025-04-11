The 2025 WNBA Draft class features several standouts that can immediately impact whichever team chooses them. The high level of talent on the board offers the Connecticut Sun an opportunity to address major areas of lack and bolster their weakened roster.

Possessing picks Nos. 7, 8, and 25 overall through the first two rounds will leave them with fewer rookies to start the season with than some other first-round teams, but the Sun could also be left equipped with a strong young core to build around.

After a chaotic free agency period, the draft will kickstart Connecticut's rebuilding era. Losing franchise mainstays like Alyssa Thomas, Dewanna Bonner, and DiJonai Carrington have left the team depleted, and a potential trade solution Natasha Cloud turned into a short-lived stint.

With a pool of prospects this deep, each franchise can find role players that complement their existing roster. Despite usually being perennial playoff competitors, the Sun are the oldest WNBA franchise without a title. Let's take a look at which first- and second-rounders can help tip the Connecticut Sun over the edge.

1. G Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

One of the most dynamic and exciting guards in this guard-heavy class is Georgia Amoore, who averaged 19.6 points and 6.9 assists per game in her senior season while impressing viewers with her ball-handling, court vision, and shooting ability.

Amoore isn't only dangerous from the field, where she hit 40% of her shots over five years in the NCAA. She was also top four in assists in D1 play in each of the last two years and hit multiple other milestones, proving that she's one of the best facilitators on the board.

The Sun could call on Amoore to play right away in an effort to stay in playoff contention. Amoore's high-volume 3-point shooting would add much-needed consistent outside scoring to Connecticut's offense. Factor in her high basketball IQ, ability to manipulate defenders, and top-tier execution of the pick-and-roll, and the Sun might have their next franchise player on their hands.

2. F Ajša Sivka, Slovenia

The Sun have a bit of luxury to take chances on high-upside international players, and Ajsa Sivka is one of the most intriguing choices available. The 6-foot-4 forward is an intimidating defensive presence who also has explosive playmaking and scoring skills. Putting a well-rounded Sivka in a two-way role would help keep the team's offense flowing, making her a highly valuable asset.

Some assume Sivka will end up being a draft-and-stash, but she has the maturity and professional experience to face WNBA competition right away. Sivka has played international basketball in France as well as for her native Slovenian national team, where she was named the FIBA Women's U18 European Championship MVP in 2023.

The 19-year-old brings versatility, defensive intensity, and experience that Connecticut could utilize immediately or allow to develop on the bench. Either way, the Sun may have found a long-term gem in Sivka.

3. F Makayla Timpson, Florida State

Makayla Timpson's physical impact in the paint is undeniable. She plays with high energy and relentless attack, making her play look effortless as she dominates both ends of the floor. The 6-foot-2 dynamo averaged a double-double in her last campaign in a Seminoles uniform, putting up 17.5 points and 10.6 boards on 54% shooting.

The 22-year-old can solidly execute the mid-range jumper in addition to being an efficient point scorer. Add in the fact that she's one of the nation's best shot-blockers at 3.1 per game, and Timpson looks to be exactly what the Sun are looking to build their new identity around.

Other players to watch include G Shyanne Sellers, Maryland; F Aneesah Morrow, LSU; G Serena Sundell, Kansas State; F Sania Feagin, South Carolina.

The Sun's multiple high-value picks will nab them the type of players that are immediate difference-makers and will enhance their lineup. With a roster of mostly veterans already in place, the infusion of fresh talent adds depth, excitement, and long-term potential.

The Connecticut Sun have a chance to fill skill gaps and add balance by choosing Amoore, Sivka, and Timpson. Each provides a unique upside, from playmaking to elite rebounding, and this rookie trio represents what Connecticut's future could look like as the franchise edges closer to realizing its championship ambitions.

The 2025 WNBA Draft is taking place on April 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET.