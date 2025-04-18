The Connecticut Sun returned from the 2025 WNBA Draft infused with talent and young energy from its three picks. After losing their entire starting lineup in the offseason and a chaotic free agency period, the Sun were searching for their star players of their future — and may have found a class full of them to bolster their roster. Let's take a look at the new-look Sun squad.

No. 7 – F Aneesah Morrow, LSU

The Sun took Aneesah Morrow to fill a frontcourt role, and they're lucky she ended up falling far enough to get her at No. 7. Morrow's an incredibly effective player who averaged a double-double in each of her college campaigns and led the country with 30 total this year. Outside of being a double-double machine, she has the ability to shoot consistently and perform on big stages, which she showed with her March Madness performance.

At the end of her final season at LSU, Morrow finished with 18.7 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game while remaining disruptive on defense and also leading the nation in boards. Choosing Morrow balances well with Connecticut's skill needs and the rest of its draft class, plus her versatile and dynamic style of play translates well to the WNBA.

There might be some questions around whether Morrow can produce enough points outside the paint for someone who's leading the team, but that isn't a task she can't handle. Morrow's work ethic is unmatched, and even being undersized for a forward didn't hinder her production at the collegiate level. She's used to stepping up to challenges, and it won't be any different for her to fine-tune her game and become a key part of the Sun's long-term roster.

Connecticut no longer has a face of its franchise, and Morrow is a solid candidate to sit on that throne from her first year in the W. She has that relentless drive that can't be taught and has brought the best version of herself to the forefront every time she's under pressure. If the Sun are looking for a stable foundation to build on, they've found that in Morrow.

Grade: A

No. 8 – G Saniya Rivers, NC State

Saniya Rivers is arguably the best defender at her position in this draft class. She is especially tall and long for a wing, standing at 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-5 wingspan. Her physique and athleticism allow her to be effective anywhere on the court, whether she's smothering ball-handlers, causing chaos off-ball, or protecting the rim.

Rivers started her college career as a winner, clinching a national title with South Carolina before transferring to NC State. She never reclaimed the trophy with the Wolfpack, but she did lead the program to the Big Dance and its second Final Four ever at the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Rivers improved every year until she was averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game in her senior season.

The 22-year-old's blend of size and defensive prowess allows her to contribute all over the floor, gifting the Sun with some much-needed flexibility in their lineup. Her shooting ability could use some improvement, but that's not what Connecticut will rely on her for anyway.

Rivers finished her final NCAA campaign with a career-high 1.3 blocks, which is just a glimpse of how impactful she could be at the WNBA level and how much-needed depth she could add to the Sun's backcourt. She has only built momentum as she's approached turning pro, meaning she has a likely shot of making the team.

Grade: B+

No. 25 – C/F Rayah Marshall, USC

The Sun showed they planned a smart strategy with their three picks, stealing a big late in the second round. Marshall's 6-foot-4 frame provides athleticism and strong paint presence for Connecticut. Her shot-blocking ability and defensive skills alone make her a standout prospect, and they even helped her land two All-Defensive team honors and consecutive Elite Eight appearances.

Marshall ended her USC career with 10.4 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks over 121 contests. A depleted Connecticut team desperately needs players with the potential to make an impact at the professional level sooner rather than later, and Marshall could arguably be the most WNBA-ready late pick taken off the board.

Grade: B

The Connecticut Sun focused on building a well-rounded draft class this time around, selecting prospects who possess star qualities and are capable of hitting the court right away. Some development might need to happen over time, but Morrow, Rivers, and Marshall are as close to a game-ready rookie group as the Sun could get.

Integrating these young ballers into the team will be crucial, but it shouldn't be too difficult since Connecticut is rebuilding and can center its long-term core around them. If the trio can adapt to WNBA play and perform effectively, the Sun will be perfectly positioned for a competitive comeback.

Final draft night grade: B+