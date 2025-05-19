It's one thing to have a good season opener, but the Washington Mystics put the WNBA on notice with their 90-85 win over the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Similar to their 94-90 win vs. the Atlanta Dream on Friday, veteran guard Brittney Sykes as well as 2025 lottery picks Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen were essential to the victory.

The latter player, who scored 17 points (7-10 FG) with 14 rebounds and one block in 31 minutes, became the 10th rookie ever to notch at least 30 points and 18 rebounds in her first two games. She opened up about Washington's coaching staff trusting her to guard modern legends like the Dream's (0-1) Brittney Griner and the Sun's (0-1) Tina Charles, via The Washington Post's Kareem Copeland.

“I love it,” said Iriafen. “I love the challenge. I love that my coaches have confidence in me to have these assignments. I know it’s only going to make me better.”

The USC alum's motor can't be understated, as it takes an unteachable amount of energy to stuff the stat sheet while defending future Hall of Famers. Charles hardly struggled, scoring a team-high 23 points (8-15 FG) with 10 rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks in 32 minutes. However, Iriafen out-rebounded her and shot more efficiently, while also providing clutch buckets like this one down the stretch.

HAVE A DAY KIKI IRIAFEN 👏 The rook powers her way to the basket and now has 17 PTS & 12 REB! Free on the WNBA App, courtesy of @CarMax pic.twitter.com/mj0DKer9fh — WNBA (@WNBA) May 18, 2025

Furthermore, the No. 4 overall pick alum showed growth in less than 48 hours. She struggled on the boards Friday night, as Griner out-rebounded her 8-4. But Sunday was a different story, as she and Charles were the only two players with double-digit rebounds. It's harder to box out the 6-foot-9-inch Griner than the 6-foot-4-inch Charles, but they're both taller than the 6-foot-3-inch Iriafen.

The latter's hot start has been essential for the shorthanded Mystics (2-0), who will be without No. 6 overall pick Georgia Amoore (ACL) for the year and were also missing Shakira Austin (leg) and Aaliyah Edwards (back) on Friday. Austin returned on Sunday, but got ejected after committing two technical fouls in just seven minutes.

Having one rookie look like a seasoned veteran off the bat is encouraging, but having two is a blessing.

Sonia Citron continues hot start for Mystics

Citron got off to a slow start, but tallied 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3 PT) with three assists, two steals, one rebound, and one block in 24 minutes. The No. 3 overall pick hit a running two-pointer to put Washington up 88-85 with 25.4 seconds left and pressured fellow Notre Dame alum Marina Mabrey on the other end, who missed the game-tying three-pointer.

Citron then iced the contest with two free throws, just like Friday. The Eastchester, New York native has shown no fear in the biggest moments so far.

While the early success for the Mystics' rookies suggests a bright future, Brittney Sykes is undoubtedly their best player. The 31-year-old notched a game-high 27 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3 PT) with seven assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 35 minutes. She's third in the WNBA with 49 points thus far and is second with 12 assists.

Sykes, who's in her third season with Washington, sounded off postgame, via Copeland.

“If I don’t do what you’ve been seeing, we’re in trouble, I’m in trouble,” the Syracuse alum said. “It’s one of those things where I think fear almost drives the boat of not showing up. I prayed about this position. I worked hard for this position. So to not honor it … nah, we work too hard.”

The Mystics' mixture of veteran leaders like Sykes, Austin, and two-time All-Star Stefanie Dolson along with young talent like Edwards, Iriafen, and Citron is looking like one of the league's most underrated rosters at the moment.

Next up for Washington is a road date with the expansion Golden State Valkyries on Wednesday night.