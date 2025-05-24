Twenty-two seasons ago, LeBron James arrived in the NBA with towering expectations—tasked with reviving the Cleveland Cavaliers and energizing a league in search of its next generational star. Now, more than two decades later, the Los Angeles Lakers veteran has not only lived up to the hype but redefined it—winning championships in three teams, climbing to the top of the NBA’s all-time scoring list, and setting a standard of excellence that remains unmatched across professional sports.

After securing his record-setting 21st All-NBA selection at age 40, LeBron James took a moment to reflect on the achievement, saying he feels “blessed.”

“ALL NBA at 40!! Low key crazy to me right now! Sitting here watching the playoffs just thinking about it,” James wrote in a post in X (formerly Twitter).

James was voted to the All-NBA Second Team by a panel of media members, marking his 21st career selection to one of the league’s three all-league squads. That number puts him well ahead of legends like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kobe Bryant, and Tim Duncan, who each earned 15 All-NBA nods in second place—six fewer than James.

Even at 40, LeBron James showed no signs of slowing down. He appeared in 70 games, averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game while shooting 51.3% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc. He also posted a career-high 78.2% from the free-throw line.

LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down

In addition to earning All-NBA honors, James made history by placing sixth in this season’s MVP voting, becoming the oldest player ever to receive votes for the award. He topped the previous mark set by Michael Jordan, edging him out by 13 months. Jordan received MVP recognition during the 2001-02 campaign while playing for the Washington Wizards.

Amazingly, LeBron James now holds the distinction of being both the youngest and oldest player in NBA history to earn MVP votes. The 21-year gap between his first and most recent MVP recognition stands as the longest ever, surpassing Tim Duncan’s previous record of 17 years.

James and the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs, losing the series 4-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, the 40-year-old delivered strong numbers, averaging 25.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

League MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, along with Denver Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell, earned spots on the All-NBA First Team.

Jalen Brunson, Stephen Curry, Anthony Edwards, and Evan Mobley joined James on the Second Team, while Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Jalen Williams were named to the Third Team alongside James Harden.

James, who sustained a sprain to his medial collateral ligament in the Lakers’ last game of the first round, has a $52 million player option for the upcoming season. Should he choose to decline it, he would enter unrestricted free agency.