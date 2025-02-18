The Connecticut Sun have already undergone a ton of change during the offseason. Connecticut fired head coach Stephanie White and began a complete roster overhaul. That overhaul will not include parting ways with one player the Sun acquired during the 2024 season.

Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti made it clear in a recent interview that her team will not be trading guard Marina Mabrey. She also seemed to send a little shade towards Mabrey in the process.

“We knew at the time that she had already forced her way out of two teams, so it was a bit risky for us to trade for her, but we felt like it was worth it,” Rizzotti said.

Mabrey was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 19th overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She played in one season for the Sparks before being traded to the Dallas Wings in 2020. Mabrey was eventually traded to the Chicago Sky in 2023 before finally landing with the Connecticut Sun in 2024.

Mabrey requested a trade from the Sun shortly after WNBA free agency began in early February. The Sun lost All-Star players in Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner to free agency. They also traded away Alyssa Smith and DiJonai Carrington in exchange for draft picks, Natasha Cloud, and other young players.

It seems that Mabrey is not pleased with Connecticut's dramatic changes this offseason.

Unfortunately for Mabrey, it seems that Rizzotti and the Sun have no intentions of letting her go.

Jennifer Rizzotti defends Sun coach Rachid Meziane, GM Morgan Tuck amid roster overhaul

Marina Mabrey is not the only person concerned about the changes happening in Connecticut.

Rizzotti defender coach Rachid Meziane and GM Morgan Tuck in the same interview. She does not agree with how others around the WNBA have treated the new hires this offseason.

“I’m very disappointed in a lot of how agents and GMs have talked and threatened [Tuck] through this process,” Rizzotti said. “She, through it all, has handled herself with integrity, fairness and steadiness that I’m not sure that I would’ve been able to have if I was dealing with some of these people.”

The Sun have experienced a ton of change this offseason, but that does not mean their future is doomed. Connecticut can continue to build around Marina Mabrey and new faces like Jacy Sheldon, Diamond DeShields, and Natasha Cloud.

The Sun also have two picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, including the eighth overall selection.