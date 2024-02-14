Suns guard Bradley Beal is not playing in the second quarter of its game against the Sacramento Kings Tuesday.

Bradley Beal has been ruled out of the Phoenix Suns' Tuesday night game versus the Sacramento Kings with a left hamstring injury per the team.

INJURY UPDATE: Bradley Beal (left hamstring) will not return tonight. — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) February 14, 2024

Beal, who has been hurt for most of the season, suffered the injury in the first quarter. It is unclear when exactly it occurred.

Beal is someone who has been an up-and-down addition for Phoenix. Traded to the Suns in the offseason for veteran, aging point guard Chris Paul and five second-round picks, along with guard Landry Shamet, Beal is available but playing through a broken nose. He has appeared in 29 games and averaged fewer than 20 points-per-game, which is something that is below expectation. Beal competed with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry in 2020-21 for the scoring title, averaging 31.3 points that season.

Beal is also a primary playmaker for the Suns, who do not use a true point guard on offense. Phoenix will have to rely on guard Devin Booker, who is averaging 7.1 assists, to facilitate the offense.

The Suns in the second quarter saw guard Grayson Allen, who is one of the NBA's best catch-and-shoot players and leads the NBA in 3-point percentage (49.0), play point guard without Beal. Booker stayed out before the Suns subbed out wing Josh Okogie and went small with Allen, guard Eric Gordon and forwards Royce O'Neale and Kevin Durant.

Beal, who is a three-time All-Star, needs to be available for Phoenix if it is going to win its first-ever championship. Beal suffered a back injury in preseason camp and was not with the team for a full month on the court until January.

Beal, who is also playing with a broken nose, is going to have a procedure, possibly during the All-Star break.