Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Los Angeles Lakers are the favorite to land Chris Paul following the Phoenix Suns elimination from the NBA playoffs, per sportsbetting.ag. The Lakers lead the odds for CP3 at +300. The Minnesota Timberwolves are second at +400, with a potential reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers checking in at +600. It should be noted that these odds are for Paul’s potential next team if he doesn’t return to the Suns.

There are also odds for a possible Chris Paul retirement, but he’s expected to continue his playing career. His Suns future is in question though. People around the NBA believe the Suns will try to trade Chris Paul soon.

Paul, 38, is still a talented point guard capable of dishing out assists and offering necessary leadership. His scoring has dropped off in recent years, but CP3 is still a player that will draw interest from teams around the league. It isn’t often that a star point guard like Chris Paul becomes available.

The Lakers would be an interesting landing destination for Paul. They are currently focused on the NBA playoffs, as they lead the Golden State Warriors 3-2 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Los Angeles acquired D’Angelo Russell ahead of the 2022-23 trade deadline, and he may factor into their long-term plans. Unless the Lakers wanted to run a two-guard set featuring Chris Paul and Russell, a trade may not make sense. On the other hand, Paul is familiar with Los Angeles after previously playing with the Clippers.

The NBA offseason will bring no shortage of change, and it will be intriguing to see where Chris Paul ends up.