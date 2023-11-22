Suns guard Devin Booker issued a single challenge to DeAndre Ayton after facing him for the first time in the regular season

The Phoenix Suns took care of a Portland Trail Blazers team that has been decimated by injuries, 120-107.

The game was notable because, due to fallout from the multi-team Damian Lillard trade this summer, several players were facing their old team on Tuesday night. Nassir Little and Jusuf Nurkic both showed up for the Suns, with 13 and 18 points respectively.

For the Blazers, center DeAndre Ayton was making his return to Phoenix after an acrimonious exit from the team. Ayton was clearly motivated against the Suns, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

After the game, Suns guard Devin Booker talked about facing Ayton, according to Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports:

Devin Booker on facing Deandre Ayton: “It’s fun….He played extra hard tonight. I seen that, and my challenge for him is to play like that every night.” pic.twitter.com/hLVeSPV3hq — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) November 22, 2023

Said Booker, “It’s fun….He played extra hard tonight. I seen that, and my challenge for him is to play like that every night.”

Fair or not, Ayton earned a reputation with the Suns as a player that would give full effort on a part-time basis. After being traded to the Balzers, he has put up solid numbers, averaging nearly 12 points and 11 rebounds per game. Ayton has been hampered offensively by the Blazers' lack of guard depth. Portland has simply lacked ballhandlers able to feed him in the post over the last several weeks.

Booker scored 28 points in the win. While Suns forward Kevin Durant scored 31 en route to passing Elvin Hayes for 11th all-time on the NBA's scoring list.

The next player ahead of Durant on the scoring list is the late Moses Malone who ended his career with 27,409 career points. It's incredibly likely that Durant passes Malone this season as well within the next month or so.

Up next for the Suns: they host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.