The Suns need to add more depth ahead of the trade deadline.

After a rocky start to the Big Three era of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns have since turned their campaign around and now find themselves firmly in the thick of the Western Conference playoff picture.

The Suns fell to a 14-15 record after losing to the Dallas Mavericks on December 25th. They have gone 15-6 since, which is tied for the 4th best record over this period. Through the first part of the season, Phoenix struggled largely due to injuries. Bradley Beal missed 24 of the first 30 games of the campaign, while Devin Booker also sat out a handful of games through the first month of the season.

Fast-forward to now, and the Suns are clicking with Durant, Booker, and Beal finally stringing nearly a month on the floor together. The Suns' star trio has played in every game since January 7th and they boast the 3rd-best offensive rating in the NBA over this stretch. Nonetheless, the fact remains that this team, as currently constructed, still needs more pieces to surround Durant, Booker, and Beal. The Suns are reportedly looking toward the trade deadline to address its depth issues.

With that said, let's lay out the dream scenario for the Suns with just five days remaining until the 2024 NBA trade deadline.

Suns add depth at the trade deadline despite limited assets

It will be a challenge for Phoenix to make moves as the front office has emptied its draft cupboard to build this top-heavy roster. Currently, they only have five second-round picks at their disposal.

Nonetheless, the Suns are still in the market to make upgrades. It would be a dream scenario if they can somehow find a way to add an impactful role player ahead of the February 8th trade deadline.

Durant-Booker-Beal Big Three's impact

To put some context, the Suns are pretty much being carried by their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

Per Cleaning The Glass, Phoenix scores 131.5 points per 100 possessions with Durant, Beal, and Booker on the court, which translates to a +16.9 net rating. When one of them is off the floor, the Suns' offense takes a bit of a dip.

With Durant and Booker on and Beal off, Phoenix still scores an elite 122.7 points per 100 possessions but just has a net rating of +5.8. With Booker and Beal on and Durant off, their net rating is just +1.8 with a 119.5 offensive rating. Finally, Durant-Beal lineups without Booker have been the worst, as those units net just 107.3 points per 100 possessions with a net rating of -16.0.

The numbers give a good indication that the Suns are an elite offensive squad whenever those three share the court. However, there is a noticeable drop off when at least one of them sits down.

With that said, it's clear that this Suns roster still has its flaws, particularly on the other end of the floor. And these are issues they must address through the second half of the campaign if they want a serious shot at contending for an NBA championship.

Miles Bridges linked as Suns trade target

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is perhaps the player that is on top of the Suns' wish list ahead of the trade deadline. Phoenix is reportedly in search for more wing depth. With their lack of draft assets, perhaps the Suns would be able to steal Bridges at a discounted price.

Despite the productive campaign, there are risks in acquiring Bridges, which is why his value isn't too high on the trade market. His off-court issues related to felony domestic violence charges as well as his contract situation are just some of the reasons why.

Nonetheless, it's hard to ignore just how good Bridges has looked since returning to the NBA. On the season, he is averaging 20.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from the three-point line.

Bridges could be a terrific big wing to pair with Durant in the front court. His size and length allows him to play the three and the four. He should provide Phoenix with another scoring threat who can finish at the rim and thrive off timely cuts to the basket. Likewise, as someone who is knocking down 38.5 percent on catch-and-shoot threes this season, he can space the floor at a decent rate.

The Suns will also need him to step up defensively. With a 6-foot-9 wingspan, he has the tools to be a versatile wing defender. But he sometimes gets lost on that end of the floor. Maybe playing on a winning team and under a defensive-minded coach like Frank Vogel can unlock his game defensively. If he is able to lock up defensively and become a decent two-way player, he should be able to contribute in a major way for the Suns throughout the rest of the campaign.