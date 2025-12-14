The Phoenix Suns will be facing the Los Angeles Lakers, and there is a chance that they will get back their star player from injury. Devin Booker has missed the past three games for the Suns as he's dealt with a groin strain. In that span, the Suns have gone 1-2, and it's obvious that they need their best player on the floor if they want to win games.

The Suns have been a surprise to many this season, but they have been competing hard, and there have been many players who have stepped up.

If they can get Booker back sooner rather than later, they can get back to their winning ways.

Devin Booker's injury status vs. Lakers

Booker is listed as questionable against the Lakers, which means there is a good chance that he could return. This is the first time since the injury that Booker has been listed as questionable since the injury, which is good news for the Suns. If he doesn't return against the Lakers, he could be coming back sometime during the week.

Booker is averaging 25.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season, shooting 45.7% from the field and 31.5% from the three-point line. Of course, he's been a key factor for the Suns this season, and while he's sidelined, players such as Collin Gillespie have stepped up.

Another player who has stepped up this season is Dillon Brooks, who is still being disruptive on the defensive end, but his offense has taken a new step. He's been the second leading scorer for the Suns behind Booker, and he's showing that his impact is contagious, just like every team he has been on.

The Suns are still not at full strength, as Jalen Green is still working back from a hamstring injury, and it's uncertain when he'll return.