It is not a meeting between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks if they did not try to cut each other's throats and feed them to a pack of hyenas.

James and Brooks once again got into a skirmish on Sunday, as the Los Angeles Lakers visited the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Early in the third quarter, James was defending Brooks, who was trying to drive to the lane. After he was fouled by Luka Doncic, Brooks appeared to have swatted the ball toward James. The four-time MVP didn't appreciate the move and went after his old nemesis.

Brooks walked away, but James was still heated, even grabbing and shoving the referee while arguing his case.

Dillon Brooks swats ball.

Ball hits LeBron.

Technical on LeBron.pic.twitter.com/6J2sLJHW8Z — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

The 40-year-old James was called for a technical foul. The 29-year-old Brooks, meanwhile, already had a technical foul in the first few minutes of the first quarter.

There is still no love lost between the two forwards, who have had their fair share of altercations in the past. James has repeatedly dominated Brooks in their matchups. Brooks, meanwhile, has embraced his role as an instigator, stressing that he is not afraid of anyone.

Early this month, Brooks exploded for 33 points to lead the Suns over the Lakers, 125-108, issuing a stern message afterward.

The latest squabble seemed to have lit a fire under the Lakers, as they have erected a double-digit lead against the Suns in the fourth quarter, as of writing.

James had 19 points, two rebounds, and two assists, while Brooks has seven points.