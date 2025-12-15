PHOENIX– Three games of not playing Phoenix Suns basketball felt like an eternity for Devin Booker. After two weeks, Booker made his return for the Suns against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

Coincidentally, he injured his groin against Los Angeles the last time the two teams squared off. Even if the injury wasn't too severe, it was best to play it with caution.

Throughout those two weeks, head coach Jordan Ott said that progress was being made regarding Booker's injury. Fast forward to December 14, and the all-star shooting guard was ready.

While Ott hasn't been overly surprised by Booker, he was in awe of how he handled the process and how quickly he found a rhythm.

“Being out just a couple of days helps; he was able to find it pretty quick,” Ott said. “It goes to who he is as a professional and what he does on a day-to-day basis all year round to keep his body and mind.

“To be out a couple of days and then come right back and do the same thing, the same tremendous basketball player that he is.”

After playing seven minutes and checking out of the game, Booker was nowhere to be found. However, he was on the team's exercise bike for the first half of the second quarter.

Following that point, Booker was good to go. It felt as if Sunday was another game for him.

Devin Booker thought well of his Suns return

Article Continues Below

Losing your star player isn't easy, but it's an adjustment the Suns have made rather seamlessly. They've increased the tempo, played with more defensive urgency, and have shot many more threes and layups.

Still, every team needs that go-to scorer, and Booker is that guy. He has an unreal shot-making ability, and one that Phoenix has needed all season.

The statistics obviously paint one picture, but the gravity he creates towards him is another. It's something that Ott clearly sees when Booker is on the floor, but how it ultimately helps everyone around him.

When he's on the floor, he adds nearly four more points to the Suns' offensive rating. Although that's a microcosm of the impact, it shows how the offense is pointed towards Booker and how everyone else are beneficiaries because of him.

He touched more on the recovery period and how he knew he was physically ready to return to the hardwood.

“Just being able to have the confidence to give it a go, just letting it fully heal, getting some reps in our stay ready group,” Booker said in the locker room postgame. “Getting up and down and playing through contact.

Posting 27 points on his efficiency was impressive, considering the Lakers' aggressive defense. He'll have the chance to rest before Thursday's contest against the Golden State Warriors.