The talk of Phoenix, Arizona and its beloved Phoenix Suns should include Mark Williams, if it hasn't already. Ever since he was traded to the Suns on draft night, many thought it would be a mistake.

After all, the team drafted standout Duke center Khaman Maluach with its No. 10 pick. However, everything aligned for the current Phoenix starting center to have a breakout season.

For starters, the team designed a new and improved injury plan. Constant conditioning and adaptation have made him one of the more underrated bigs in the NBA.

Still, Williams has found his home with the Suns, and some of it doesn't even come from the production. It comes from being valued and respected as a legitimate player.

He dodged the Charlotte Hornets during media day regarding his usage and playing time. In a new situation, environment, and around new people, he's been the team's MVP.

Mark Williams' on-off numbers show how he's the Suns' MVP

Perhaps this might be too analytical a statistic, but numbers don't lie. Out of the team's starting lineup, they are five points better with Williams in the lineup.

Considering he's been on injury management, it's an impressive number. However, it's also surprising that he is the leader of that starting lineup.

But does that number illustrate his impact? Not at all. Actually, there is so much more to the puzzle that makes him such a dominant force for the Suns.

For starters, he's an anchor in the paint. There's so much gravity towards him that opposing bigs don't want to sag off to help with the ball handlers because it'll be an easy bucket for Williams.

It's made him quite the threat, as evidenced by shooting 66.5% from the field. The constant designed handoffs between Grayson Allen, Devin Booker, and Collin Gillespie, among other ball handlers, have made Williams's productivity more fruitful.

Royce O'Neale & these PnR reps the last 4 quarters — oop to Mark Williams here Multiple PnRs for them here Patience once he gets into his + their spacing *continuing* to move, leaves Mark Williams untagged as Royce O'Neale steals control of flow pic.twitter.com/NcqdIs2icm — Stephen PridGeon-Garner 🏁 (@StephenPG3) December 6, 2025

Not to mention, head coach Jordan Ott has been Williams's biggest advocate. He's frequently talked about how the game plan immediately changes, and the gravitational pull he has on both sides.

For years, the Suns never had a true rim threat. Now they do, and it's paying dividends.

Constant encouragement from Suns helps Mark Williams

Going back to the previous point about being wanted, that is a good part of his success. However, he is in a contract year, so skeptics might say that has a part to do with it.

At this point, it might be about proving to himself that Williams can be impactful and a top player on a contending team. He's held his own against guys like Victor Wembanyama, Chet Holmgren, and Rudy Gobert.

Some of the league's top centers and most versatile players have been limited by Williams' presence. The talent and potential were always there, and still are there. But the biggest question about his ability was his availability.

He's been ruled out of four games this season because of back-to-backs. That was something planned by Ott at the beginning of the season. And in those games, the team is 1-3 with an average of 38 rebounds per game, compared to 42.9 with him in.

Even with the Suns laying out the vision for Williams in the center rotation, he's risen to the occasion and has clearly been the de facto option.

His teammates love him, his coaches love him, and the organization and fanbase appear to feel the same way. He might not bring the flash that his Phoenix counterparts do, but he remains the unsung MVP of his team.