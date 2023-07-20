While the Pheonix Suns added more star power around Kevin Durant during the offseason, the forward is being joined by more star power in his ventures off the court. Drake and Michael B. Jordan are new investors in Major League Pickleball's Brooklyn Aces. Before he was traded to the Suns, Kevin Durant and his manager, Rich Kleiman, became majority owners of the pickleball club.

Durant was quick to welcome Drake and Jordan to the Brooklyn Aces' ownership group on Twitter. The musical artist and actor join the Suns' forward as the latest celebrities to get involved in the ever-growing sport.

“We’re thrilled to have this incredible group of investors join the Brooklyn Aces as we continue to grow the team and raise the profile of Major League Pickleball as a whole,” Kleiman said in a statement. “It’s the idea of bringing people in that we could share in this with and utilize resources as the Aces evolve. Our investor group includes some of the savviest entrepreneurs in the business, and having this network on our cap table positions us to be successful.”

It isn't a stretch to say that a large portion of the top athletes of the last decade have become Major League Pickleball owners. Both Durant and LeBron James are own pickleball teams. Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, who might go down as the two greatest quarterbacks in history when all is said and done, are pickleball investors. Tennis star Naomi Osaka also owns a piece of a team.

It's unknown exactly how much money the Suns' forward and others invested in the sport. The expansion fee for a new franchise is $1 million, Sportic reported last year.