Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant and New York Jets star quarterback Aaron Rodgers have linked up for a workout together during the NBA and NFL offseason. Proactive Sports Performance posted a photo on Instagram of the two together at one of their facilities.

Both of these stars have changed teams within the calendar year. Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. The Suns were eliminated in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets. The hope for the Suns is they can now build a more complete team around Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.

Aaron Rodgers had not played a game for the Jets yet. He is joining a team that is viewed to be ready to win. They have not made the NFL playoffs since 2010, when they made the AFC Championship, but the Jets have a strong defense and offensive weapons for Rodgers to throw to in his first year. He also has Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator, who was his offensive coordinator on the Green Bay Packers when Rodgers won the MVP award in 2020 and 2021.

It will be interesting to see how both of these players fare in their upcoming seasons. The Jets are expected to contend for a championship with Rodgers as their quarterback, and the same goes for the Suns with Durant and the stars they have around him as well. Neither team is viewed as the favorite to win, but it is a possibility.