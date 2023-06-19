The New York Jets made the major decision to strike a blockbuster deal to land legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Now, heading into the 2023 season, expectations seem to be rather high for the organization, and one retired NFL star signal-caller has seemingly managed to take said expectations to a whole new level.

Former Bengals and Jets quarterback turned sports analyst Boomer Esiason recently went on record to praise the club's efforts to reunite Aaron Rodgers with former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and suggested that the duo could go on to put forth a truly historic season, as he suggests that, should New York's new quarterback stay healthy, he could break the league's passing touchdowns record.

“You got a quarterback that has a major chip on his shoulder, you have an offensive coordinator who has to have a major chip on his shoulder,” Esiason said. “I’m thinking, if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy, he’s gonna have 50 touchdown passes this season, minimum. He may set the touchdown pass record this year. I’m telling you.”

During their three seasons together with Hackett calling the shots on offense during their tenure with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers would go on to register 111 passing touchdowns and 12,416 passing yards while taking home two consecutive league MVPs (2020, 2021) along the way.

Though he has never thrown more than 48 touchdowns in a season (2020 with Hackett), Boomer Esiason seems convinced that he's on his way toward eclipsing the half-century mark in year 19 and, in turn, joining Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to do so.