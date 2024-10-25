Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has no shortage of accolades throughout his 20-year NBA career. The 35-year-old is a two-time champion, Finals MVP, league MVP, 14-year All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection. The list is a testament to his longevity as one of the league's top players.

Among his most impressive accomplishments is his eighth-place ranking on the all-time scoring list. The feat comes despite Durant missing a season and a half due to a torn Achilles. After returning as one of the league's top scorers over the last four years, he feels the accomplishment deserves more recognition.

“Man, that’s the story. That’s the story! That’s the story that you should be telling: ‘KD only took that many shots and only played that many games.'” he told SportsKeeda's Mark Medina. “If you look at the shot attempts of the guys on that list? When you see me again, let me know what you see when you see the shot attempts. Everybody on that list versus me. That’s the story. In between the lines, that’s the story you got to tell. ‘Man this mother— really is efficient.’ A lot of people are efficient. But I’m just saying.”

Many presumed Durant would never return to his accustomed level of play after the injury, which he suffered at age 31. The Suns star has defied expectations.

Kevin Durant place on all-time scoring list after Achilles tear

Durant has averaged 28.2 points per game on 53/41/89 shooting splits over his last four seasons, pushing him ahead of Carmelo Anthony and Shaquille O'Neal on the all-time scoring list. He trails LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki and Wilt Chamberlain. However, he's played the fewest minutes among the group by a wide margin:

Abdul-Jabbar: 57,446 James: 56,631 Malone: 54,852 Nowitzki: 51,367 Bryant: 48,643 Chamberlain: 47,859 Jordan: 41,010 Durant: 39,016

Durant ranks second when ranking the top eight scorers by points per minute, trailing only Jordan.

Jordan: 0.79 Durant: 0.74 James: 0.71 Bryant: 0.69 Malone: 0.67 Abdul-Jabbar: 0.67 Chamberlain: 0.66 Nowitzki: 0.61

Among the top 50 players on the all-time scoring list, only five have averaged over 0.7 points per minute: Jordan (0.79), George Gervin (0.78), Durant (0.74), Stephen Curry (0.72) and James (0.71).

Durant will continue to add to his legacy in the coming seasons. He's shown little signs of slowing down. The Suns star averaged 27.1 points on 52/41/86 shooting splits while plag in 75 games last season, his healthiest since returning from the Achilles injury.

Durant led the Suns to a 116-113 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers during Wednesday's season opener, posting 25 points on 8-of-17 shooting.