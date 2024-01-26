This critical move can push the Clippers over the hump.

The Los Angeles Clippers are amid a tremendous mid-season stretch. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the Clippers sitting fourth in the Western Conference. Tyronn Lue has done a great job with LA's lineup, but the team must make a key move on Mason Plumlee before the NBA trade deadline.

The Clippers must adjust Mason Plumlee's role on the roster ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Los Angeles' trio of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden seems to have found its stride. Moreover, the Clippers have had success going small with all three stars in the lineup. However, adding more size could help the team's interior presence.

The Clippers boasted the services of Ivica Zubac at center before he went down with a calf strain. As a result, Mason Plumlee has seen an increased role. Yet, he could still use more playing time. The veteran center is averaging 16.0 minutes per contest, but moving him to 20.0 could be beneficial.

Plumlee is putting up 5.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists per game. By slightly increasing his minutes, the Clippers can aid their rebounding and interior defense. Fortunately, the 33-year-old has not had to carry too much of a load thanks to the play of the Clippers' ‘Big Three'.

Kawhi Leonard's surge pushes the Clippers forward

Many question Kawhi Leonard's ability to stay healthy due to his troublesome injury past, but he has done well during the 2023-24 season. Leonard has played in 38 games so far and made a tremendous impact on the floor.

The superstar forward averages a team-high 23.7 points to go with 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.7 steals. Leonard's two-way prowess has been a huge advantage for LA, especially during their small-ball lineups.

If the veteran forward continues his elite play, the Clippers will have a chance to go far in the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Of course, he has plenty of help from his partner-in-crime.

Paul George's impressive display

Paul Geroge has nearly matched Leonard toe-to-toe with his production. The six-foot-nine forward averages 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. His clutch play has rubbed off on Leonard, and the duo is blooming into the unstoppable force fans knew they would be.

Teams have a hard time stopping the Clippers because of George's abilities. They must split their focus between him and Leonard in crunch time. Thus, he opens up scoring opportunities and allows Los Angeles to thrive in the clutch.

LA would not be in the position it is in without another important member.

James Harden: the facilitator

James Harden has been an outstanding facilitator for LA. Critics questioned the former MVP's impact after his shaky exit from the Philadelphia 76ers. He nearly proved them right, as Los Angeles went on a long losing streak amid his arrival.

Yet, Harden helped turn things around and propelled the Clippers toward newfound success. The 34-year-old contributes 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game. Like George, Harden can erupt at any moment. He takes the pressure off his teammates with his scoring and passing ability.

Harden's sound facilitation of the offense is one reason Leonard and George are thriving. His longtime teammate and friend Russell Westbrook completes the equation.

Russell Westbrook: the glue

Russell Westbrook is the glue holding the Clippers together. He turned the tide of the season after he volunteered to come off the bench amid Harden's arrival. Furthermore, he is a Swiss Army knife on the court. He puts up 11.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Altogether, the Los Angeles Clippers are one of the most feared squads in the NBA.

As the NBA trade deadline nears, the Clippers have a lot of things working to their benefit. Ivica Zubac's injury hurts the team, but increased presence from Mason Plumlee can patch his absence. If LA can maintain its production, there is no limit to what the team can achieve.