PHOENIX — Bradley Beal, who missed the Suns' last five games with a right ankle sprain, is on a “minutes progression plan” and will start against the Charlotte Hornets, coach Frank Vogel said pregame.

Beal, who is expected to be the missing piece the Suns need to win their first-ever NBA championship, is averaging 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists in six games. He suffered his latest injury just under five minutes into the Suns' 139-122 loss to the New York Knicks Dec. 15, landing awkwardly on his ankle while he still made a 3-pointer and an ensuing free-throw to make a four-point play.

Beal had previously missed the Suns' first seven games, played three in return and then missed 12 due to what the team labeled a low back strain.

Vogel said he was surprised by Beal's return, given he was expected to be back to play in January. Beal was ruled out with the ankle sprain and officially listed as re-evaluated in two weeks in a team announcement Dec. 18.

“Those were estimates,” Vogel said. “And you see how a player responds to treatment and how his body responds.”

Beal is in the Suns' starting lineup with guard Devin Booker, forward Kevin Durant, center Jusuf Nurkic and guard Grayson Allen, who is shooting 50.6 percent from the field, including a blistering mark of 42.6 percent from three.

Allen is the seventh different player the Suns have started along with Booker, Beal, Durant and Nurkic. Wing Josh Okogie, who returned from a right hip strain last Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, is out with a right ankle injury. Wing Nassir Little, who Vogel said can be a bigger forward next to Durant, is also out with left knee soreness.

“He's a big body out there,” Vogel said of Little.

The Suns are looking to build on a 129-point win Wednesday versus the Houston Rockets.