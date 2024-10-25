Bradley Beal is dealing with right shoulder soreness ahead of the Phoenix Suns matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. With a primetime game in the midst, will Beal be able to suit up?

Beal had a big night for the Suns in their season opener against the Los Angeles Clippers, scoring 24 points and shooting 8-of-12 from the field. He had to step up late in the fourth quarter and in overtime after Devin Booker got ejected, and that's exactly what he did.

The Suns now go into a matchup against the Lakers who also won their season opener, and it would be huge if Beal was able to be on the floor with his teammates.

Bradley Beal's injury status vs. Lakers

Bradley Beal is probable for their game against the Lakers, which means he will more than likely suit up for the second game of the season.

The Suns may have most of the same pieces from last year, but the difference this year is their style of play with head coach Mike Budenholzer taking over. Before the start of the regular season, Beal mentioned how he's had to program himself to play differently.

“I’m trying to program myself to just be more aggressive,” Beal said. “Bud is forcin’ me to do that. He’s forcin’ all of us to be like that, like shoot more 3s, look to shoot, look to be aggressive.

“It’s different in a lot of ways, so we’re all tryna kinda program ourselves to stop passin’ up shots, be more mindful of shootin’ 3s. I shot a stepback 2 at the top of the key, and I was mad. I’m like, ‘S—, if I take one more step back, it’s a 3.’ So, it’s just tryna get that mindset back, but I think just bein’ more aggressive helps me in that fashion.”

There's no doubt that Beal has looked like a different player through the first game of the regular season and in preseason. Beal was more aggressive on the court, and that's what Budenholzer wants from him and the other players. The Suns have a lot of talent on the team, and if they're able to put it all together, they could be one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season. It's going to start with staying healthy, and it's big that Beal is available early in the season.