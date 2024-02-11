Draymond Green fired back at Jusuf Nurkic after the Warriors beat the Suns, and he continued to air him out on social media in the aftermath of the game.

The Golden State Warriors picked up a wild 113-112 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night, and while Stephen Curry's absurd game-winning shot got most of the attention, the renewed beef between Draymond Green and Jusuf Nurkic was front and center in this one. After the game, Nurkic fired some shots at Green that he obviously wasn't happy with, and ever since then, he has been airing out the Suns center.

Green's tirade started right after the game, as he fired right back at Nurkic's claim that he didn't learn anything during his suspensions from earlier this season. Green also trolled Nurkic after he hit him with a “too small” celebration during the game, saying that he shouldn't be getting bodied by someone of Green's stature considering his own frame.

"Can't be a nothing defender if you're going to do that. Man probably outweighs me by 70 pounds. And you get put in the rim? Got to be more careful." Draymond Green on hitting Jusuf Nurkic with the "too small" gesture 😅 (via @NBCSWarriors)pic.twitter.com/r3sjiPjsnu — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Green's trash-talk for Nurkic wasn't limited to his postgame press conference, as he proceeded to take to social media to continue rashing on the Bosnian big man. Once again, Green called out Nurkic for his comments, saying he was simply upset that he was getting outplayed in the Suns loss to the Warriors.

"What did I do to not deserve a chance? Severely outplay you? 🤷🏿‍♂️ I should've hopped on "Draymond Green show" tonight. This is madness." Green on his IG story in response to Jusuf Nurkic criticizing him after Warriors-Suns 👀 https://t.co/GQMuMNsPBr pic.twitter.com/GyBtBa8IoT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 11, 2024

Draymond Green gets support from Stephen Curry

Typically Green is the only player on the Warriors who goes after his opponents in this manner, but after this one, he was surprisingly joined by Stephen Curry, who defended Green by calling out Nurkic himself. That obviously made Green happy, who simply said that the GOAT spoke, which he seemingly believes should stop the conversation dead in its tracks.

Nurkic has once again poked the bear in Green, and he likely won't hear the end of it for his comments about the veteran Warriors forward for quite some time. It's not a great look when Curry is calling you out, though, and with him being in Green's corner, this probably isn't a battle that Nurkic is going to win anytime soon.