The Suns will have to survive another Bradley Beal absence.

The health of Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal continues to be an issue. Beal is reportedly expected to miss multiple weeks due to a lower-body injury he suffered on last Friday's game against the New York Knicks, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

“Phoenix Suns star Bradley Beal is likely to miss a few weeks with his right ankle injury. Good news for Beal is testing showed no major ankle damage, but it's another setback for Beal after the scary landing on a Knicks closeout Friday night.”

This is another huge hit to the Suns, especially to their desire to develop chemistry between the Big 3 of Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker. Beal exited the Knicks game in the first quarter after landing on Donte DiVincenzo’s heel when he attempted a shot from behind the arc. He ended up with only five minutes in that contest, collecting five points on 2-for-2 shooting from the field with a free-throw over that short span.

Beal has played in only six games so far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season. He has missed a big chunk of the Suns' outings this season due to a back issue. but he's now dealing with a new injury Phoenix can only hope will heal up the soonest time possible.

With Beal on the mend, the Suns will look to coax more production from the likes of veteran Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen, while Durant and Booker are surely going to get heavier loads.