Bradley Beal's introduction as a member of the Phoenix Suns gave shades of when the Miami Heat first showed off their big three. He now joins Kevin Durant and Devin Booker to form an insanely star-studded championship squad. His recent appearance unveiled the reasons why he was thankful for the Washington Wizards and outlines his plans with the new team.

The Phoenix Suns finally introduced Bradley Beal as the new addition to their championship core. The all-star shooting guard was ecstatic in his latest press appearance after the Wizards trade, per Trevor Booth of ClutchPoints.

"I'm super ecstatic knowing that ever single day I have a chance to play a meaningful game… Knowing that every single night, I'm gonna be in an important game." Bradley Beal in his Suns press conference. (via @CBSSports) pic.twitter.com/h2QW1wOPDt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 29, 2023

“I’m very big on being (as) impactful as I can, so I look forward to meeting everybody in Phoenix, being as impactful as I can, and hopefully, we can chase this ring,” he said as the championship expectations for the Suns skyrocket.

Big Panda also unveiled his true feelings on the trade that sent him out of the Wizards organization.

“Sort of bittersweet being a guy being in D.C. for 11 years. Had a lot of [emotional] ties to that city, my family was established there. So I just want to take a moment to thank the city of D.C., thank the organization for allowing this partnership to happen. And without that partnership, I wouldn’t be here in front of you guys today,” he declared.

His tenure with the team from D.C. saw him total 22.1 points per game in 695 games, and earn three all-star selections.

Will the new core of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal get the Larry O'Brien trophy in the 2023-24 season?