Bradley Beal returned to Washington on Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns bounced back from a loss to the Atlanta Hawks by knocking off the Washington Wizards on the road in blowout fashion. The game marked the first time Beal had ever played in Washington as a visitor after spending the first 11 years of his career with the franchise, and after the game, the Suns shooting guard expressed gratitude for his time spent with the Wizards.

“I was blessed to be in a great place for 11 years,” said Beal, per ESPN on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “Not many players have that opportunity.”

He also spoke on the emotions running through his mind during the game Sunday.

“It was awesome being back in the city that has helped me grow as a man, from drafting me on my 19th birthday and being here for 11 years,” said Beal, per the NBA on X. “It was a lot of good memories, man, and that tribute video was awesome. I was more than appreciative of it.”

Bradley Beal and John Wall formed one of the NBA's most electric backcourts during their time together in Washington. Despite this, the Wizards front office was never able to put an adequate supporting cast around the star duo, meaning that the furthest the two ever advanced in the postseason was Game 7 of the 2017 Eastern Conference second round, in which Boston Celtics journeyman Kelly Olynyk sent them home with a shocking fourth quarter performance.

Beal and the Suns now head home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.