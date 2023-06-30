From being the lone star for the Washington Wizards, Bradley Beal will now enter an unfamiliar territory with the Phoenix Suns. With his new team, Beal will get to play alongside two bona fide superstars in Kevin Durant and Devin Booker — a prospect that has him totally stoked.

There's also no denying, however, that Beal will face a ton of pressure now that he's with his new team. The Suns gave up a major haul to get him to Phoenix, and the team, as well as the fans, will expect some immediate return on their massive investment.

At this point, however, Bradley Beal isn't sweating it. He knows how life isn't going to be easy with the Suns, especially considering the fact that he will be playing with two elite talents in KD and Booker. According to Beal, he's ready for the moment, and former Washington Wizards teammate Russell Westbrook played a key role in helping him prepare for the challenge ahead:

“I'll be pushed,” Beal said, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “Last time I was around that was Russ. Seeing Russ every single day, his work ethic, his mentality, that took my game to another level. And I think it'll be the same thing here when around the championship coach [Vogel], around K has two [championships], Book, who's played in the Finals? DA's played in the Finals.

“Their mentality is going to be a lot different than what I've seen. I think it'll propel my game, it'll prepare my mentality and I'm excited for it.”

The Beal and Westbrook partnership in Washington did not last very long. However, it is clear that Beal learned a lot from Russ during their limited time together. As Beal said, Westbrook's work ethic is second to none, and this is something that has rubbed off on Beal. It is also this same mindset that Beal feels will lead him to success in Phoenix.