Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Chris Paul made a brutally honest admission on his groin injury following the Phoenix Suns’ elimination from the NBA Playoffs, per Duane Rankin. Paul reportedly said he was “close” to returning from the injury prior to Phoenix’s Game 6 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns certainly could have used CP3 late in the series. Although he isn’t the same player he once was, Paul is still a very capable point guard. Additionally, Paul offers excellent leadership while on the court. Having him available in Game 6 could have led to a different outcome. Instead, they were defeated 125-100 at home.

Chris Paul’s future with the Suns is in question, with a general belief that Phoenix could look to trade him soon recently emerging. He’s already being linked to potential trade suitors, but staying with the Suns isn’t necessarily out of the question.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

If Phoenix does fully intend to trade him, they should be able to receive a quality package in return. Paul doesn’t offer the same high-level scoring prowess that he did early in his career, but he’s still an incredible passer. CP3 also has a high basketball I.Q. which makes him a difficult player to defend. And as aforementioned, his leadership cannot go overlooked. That said, he is 38-years old so teams may display hesitancy.

Regardless of what Chris Paul’s future holds, he is looking to return to full health prior to next season. Injuries impacted Paul during the 2022-23 campaign, so avoiding them will be of the utmost importance moving forward. However, that is obviously easier said than done.