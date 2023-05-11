Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul has been officially ruled out for their must-win Game 6 against the Denver Nuggets as he continues to recover from his groin injury.

Paul has been sidelined ever since sustaining a left groin strain in Game 2 of the playoff series. Initial reports indicated that he would be out for at least until Game 5, but there’s always the possibility that he could miss more time. The possibility of his absence was further fueled by Monty Williams earlier on Sunday after the Suns coach said that nothing has changed when it comes to his status despite the fact that he’s working out.

Chris Paul (groin) is listed as OUT for Thursday's Game 6 vs. the Nuggets, the Suns have announced. pic.twitter.com/Bqp8CXesa5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 11, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Suns are 2-1 since Chris Paul’s injury. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant were able to protect homecourt in order to tie the series at 2-2. But in Game 5, Phoenix got absolutely dominated by Nikola Jokic and co., putting the Arizona franchise in a dangerous 3-2 situation.

Phoenix could really use Paul’s presence in Game 6. His playmaking and leadership would have been huge for the team as they handle the pressure of a closeout game. Unfortunately, Monty Williams will have to guide his squad again without the veteran guard.

It has yet to be seen what adjustments the Suns will make after their Game 5 disaster. Clearly, though, Booker and Durant needs more help in order to keep the Nuggets at bay. With Paul officially out, Landry Shamet, Cameron Payne, Terrence Ross and TJ Warren will need to pick up the slack once again. Deandre Ayton is also questionable, so Phoenix will be hoping the Jock Landale will be at his best as well.