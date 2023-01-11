Despite missing all of their stars on Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns still somehow managed to secure an unlikely win against the returning Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Suns will now need to do it all over again on Wednesday night, with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton unable to suit up again when they visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

According to Suns beat reporter Duane Rankin of azcentral, both Paul and Ayton will be out on Wednesday against the Nuggets. Paul is dealing with a sore right hip and has missed Phoenix’s last two games. Ayton, on the other hand, will be out for a second straight contest with a left ankle sprain.

Ayton and Paul will be joining Devin Booker on the sidelines, who himself is still dealing with a lingering groin injury. Booker has no timetable to return as of yet, which only means that the Suns will want to get Paul and Ayton back as soon as possible. Then again, knowing Phoenix, you can be sure that they won’t be rushing anyone back unless they’re healthy enough to take the floor.

That’s not all she wrote for the Suns either. Cameron Payne, Cam Johnson, and Landry Shamet are all still sidelined as well with respective injuries. It’s safe to say that the Phoenix Suns are dealing with a full-blown injury crisis at the moment.

Tuesday’s unexpected win against the Warriors marked the Suns’ first victory in seven games. They will be hoping to build on that victory as they take on the top seed in the West on Wednesday.