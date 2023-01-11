Steph Curry made his Golden State Warriors return on Tuesday against the Phoenix Suns. Although the Warriors lost, Curry focused on the “positive” after the game, per Anthony Slater.

“Anytime you have an injury, whether I feel it or not is more so I’m not thinking about it during the game,” Curry said. “And that’s the point you had to get to before I got cleared to play. I don’t think it matters how much I feel it… when I’m out there hooping I’m not really thinking about it at all. So that’s a positive. Hopefully it continues to stay that way.”

Curry also addressed the sleeve he wore during the game, saying that it gives him “support and keeps it (his shoulder) warm.”

Golden State was defeated 125-113 by a Suns team that was without Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Chris Paul, and a number of other key contributors. Steph Curry posted 24 points on 8-22 shooting from the field with 5 three-pointers. It was an encouraging performance despite the lack off efficiency.

The same cannot be said for the Warriors in the frustrating loss. Head coach Steve Kerr took responsibility for the Warriors’ forgettable effort on Tuesday.

“I take responsibility for that. I clearly didn’t have our guys ready to play. That’s my fault,” he said. “I’ve gotta do a better job of giving them the slap in the face that Phoenix gave us in the first quarter.”

Steph Curry and the Warriors will look to rebound on Friday in San Antonio against the Spurs.