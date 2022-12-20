By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

At 37 years old, Chris Paul’s body isn’t what it used to be, but he is still one of the best players in the NBA today, and he showed that once again when he helped the Phoenix Suns smash the Los Angeles Lakers in a 130-104 home win Monday night. The Suns will have a short turnaround after that game, as they’ll play next the Washington Wizards at home this Tuesday night, and Paul is definitely not leaving any doubts about his status for that contest (via Duane Rankin of AZ Central).

“I’ll be playing tomorrow night. Don’t anything happen between, God please, between going home.” Chris Paul when asked if he has say on playing or not playing in the regular season. “I’m going to play every night I can.”

Paul steered the Suns to the win with his 28 points on 9-for-18 shooting from the floor to go with eight dimes and four rebounds in 31 minutes. With Devin Booker out with a groin injury, Paul had a little bit more on his plate, and he delivered the goods for the Suns, but not without getting ample help from his teammates as well. Deandre Ayton had a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges chipped in 20 points. Landry Shamet also came off the bench and scored 13 points.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA regular season, Chris Paul is averaging just 12.1 points per game but leads the Suns with 8.9 assists per outing.

Paul and the Suns will enter the meeting with the Wizards with a three-game win streak.