After Chris Paul sustained an injury in their Game 2 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns fans couldn’t help but feel frustrated with the latest development.

Not only did the Suns fall to a 2-0 hole against the Nuggets in the series, but there are also concerns that Paul could be sidelined due to the groin injury he sustained in the contest. To recall, CP3 was forced to leave midway through the third quarter of the showdown after suffering from what the team is calling a groin tightness.

The Suns were still ahead before Paul picked up the injury, but in his absence, the Nuggets staged a huge run to finish the match-up with the 97-87 win.

Chris Paul (left groin tightness) is OUT for the remainder of Suns-Nuggets Game 2. https://t.co/dvxQX76Zs1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 2, 2023

Naturally, the Phoenix faithful are disappointed with Paul’s injury. After all, it has been a common theme throughout his playoff career. Who could forget Paul’s hamstring injury in the 2018 West Finals that eventually doomed the Houston Rockets against the Golden State Warriors?

A lot of fans are just tired to see Paul get hurt and blow his team’s chances to even compete for the title.

“Chris Paul really gets hurt every playoff,” a fan wrote along with several crying emojis. Another commenter said, “Chris Paul stays getting injured in the playoffs.”

A Twitter user added, “What baffles me about Suns is their failure to back up wound-too-tight Chris Paul with a prime time player. Knowing his history 4 sustaining major injuries in playoffs, why wouldn’t a management that secured all the other title contending pieces, acquire someone of consequence!”

“Chris Paul with his annual playoff injury. The guy doesn’t want to win it all. Every year same old story,” a frustrated supporter added.

A fifth commenter said, “I don’t have it in me to feel sorry for Chris Paul.”

It remains to be seen if Paul will be able to heal from his injury and come back quickly to re-join the team as the series shifts to Arizona. The good news for Phoenix is there’s a three-day gap between Games 2 and 3, so hopes are high that Paul’s injury is not too severe and that the time is enough for him to recover.

If he ends up being sidelined, it doesn’t look like Suns fans would be understanding.