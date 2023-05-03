A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Phoenix Suns were dealt a brutal blow on Tuesday night after it was revealed that Chris Paul is now expected to miss at least one week of action after suffering a groin injury in their Game 2 loss against the Denver Nuggets on Monday. According to the mean streets of Twitter, this spells the end for Kevin Durant and the Suns’ NBA Playoffs run.

NBA Twitter wasn’t very optimistic about the Suns’ chances of progressing to the next round amid Paul’s injury — this is especially after Phoenix went down 2-0 in the series following Denver’s 97-87 victory:

“Game 5” who’s gonna tell em — Mari (@17RingzWRLD) May 2, 2023

Yeah nuggets win — Blake Newsom (@NewsomSportsATL) May 2, 2023

Damn… Suns about to get swept… pic.twitter.com/KV7vuaiiJF — The Owl (@TheOwl_NFL) May 2, 2023

Wouldn’t be the nba playoffs without a CP3 injury in the most crucial time — Playmaker (@playmaker) May 2, 2023

No need to worry about him coming back for game 5 pic.twitter.com/mRkDetgsbc — retroPels (@retro_pels) May 2, 2023

Chris Paul himself wasn’t immune from all the savagery on social media after going down with another injury during the postseason. It’s obviously not his fault, but some folks on Twitter couldn’t help but point out how this has been somewhat of a norm for the oft-injured veteran. Paul is no longer that dominant superstar he once was, but there’s no denying that he still remains to be one of the most important players on the Suns roster.

The silver lining for Kevin Durant and the Suns is that the series will now shift back to Phoenix for Games 3 and 4. Even without CP3 in the mix, the Suns will need to do everything they can to win both games at home. Simply put, another loss for them could spell the end of their title aspirations this season because going down 3-0 or 3-1 against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets is going to be a virtually insurmountable situation for Phoenix.